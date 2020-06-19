Cahu : bags PVC upcyclé pulling it !

By

Anne-christine C. · Published in the June 19, 2020 at 11h48

· Updated June 19, 2020 at 13h06

Among the new brands that are on the rise, we love Cahu, that offers the bag of PVC upcyclés pulling it ! Now we go to the exhibition hall 11 to discover.

Cahu is the claw sharp and family, offering bags upcyclés it is not like the other backdrop PVC ! Bags of luxury but affordable online buyer or at the time of appointment in the showroom the 11. Called to prepare for his coming, to +33622682993 or +33642332812.

Cahufashion lovers already know it. Created by Clémence Cahu and his cousin Océanne Cahuthis brand of handbags, that has already seduced Celine Dion we were able to see them with the model Lady in New York a couple of months ago.

Matured in Normandy, the parents of the founders had created the brand leader in the inflatable castle. This was his first contact with the PVCthis material is particularly resistant. From there comes more forward your idea to create with Cahu of bags at once timeless and ultra resistant, that can be worn from morning to night and from night to morning.

If the bag is in PVC fabric, the handles are leather, and the interior is lined in 100% cotton or leather, depending on the model. In the collection 2020-2021, a number of models of diverse forms and dimensions : the practice (from 270€), the Large, the mini, the cock, the grandmother, the daughter, the seal, the lady (from 590€ fully lined in leather), the horizontal, the backpack and the banana.

Brand committed, Cahu worked last year with the Secours Populaire to offer a holiday to children in need. In the donation of a portion of the proceeds of the sale of the collection “Small Practices”, which is composed of three bags, Cahu has allowed us to add 120 days of vacation on the agenda of the association.

And this year, the fashion film “The GRANDMOTHER” of the house Cahu won the 2nd place in the category “public” on the occasion of the festival of the fashion film ASVOFF11 (A Shaded View On Fashion Film).

We discovered this good movie starring Renée Cahu, the great mother of the creator.