Caitlyn Jenner absent father to his son Brandon : confessions shock

The family life of the stars fascinate their admirers. Brandon lifts the veil on his own. The son of Caitlyn Jenner says he was not close to his father during his youth. It also talks about her relationship with Kardashian.

It is in a book called To Me, He Was Just Dad bringing together the testimonies of 40 children of dads famous as Brandon Jenner published his confession. About his, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner), for which he most commonly uses the pronoun masculine “it“the singer, 38-year-old wrote : “I have not seen my father more than half a dozen times between 8 and 25 years. Unfortunately, the few exchanges were more opportunities for photos than the true approximation. In fact, it was operations photos organized for Christmas cards ‘family’.“

“When dad met and married Kris [Jenner, sa troisième épouse, NDLR]the family has become a business for him, and I stayed away during the greater part of my adolescenceadds Brandon Jenner. I didn’t want to participate in this dynamic. But I know that dad was unhappy in this house, and he had the feeling of not being treated well.“

The relationship between Caitlyn Jenner, his ex-wife Kris Jenner and his ex-daughters-in-law were degraded from 2015, year of the beginning of its transition. In To Me, He Was Just DadBrandon regrets that his father had jumped the not as late. “Not only because I think it would have been more happy, but also because I think that we would have been able to build a stronger relationship before“, he explains.