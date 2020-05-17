Caitlyn Jenner : Beautiful in black dress for dinner with her daughter Kendall

Caitlyn Jenner has a complicated relationship with some of his children. She takes care of that with his daughters, Kendall and Kylie. This week, the star had dinner with the older, and has warmly embraced at the time of separation.

This weekend, Kylie Jenner will celebrate her 22 years in Capri, Italy. Her big sister Kendall, and her father, Caitlyn, are not of the journey. The two women remained in Los Angeles found Thursday evening (8 August 2019) for dinner. Towards the Nobu restaurant, in Malibu, for this head-to-head in the family.

Kendall, Caitlyn and the girlfriend of a top model, singer Justine Skye, have been surprised at their exit of the establishment. Father and daughter have discussed it in front of the booth of the valet of Nobuand kissed each other before leaving. Caitlyn was particularly primed for this meal and was wearing a long black dress. Kendall, still tanned from her recent holiday to Mykonos, was dressed in a suit and black boots.

“I didn’t grow up with my father. When I was very small, we had the opportunity to spend a little time together. When he started this new family with the Kardashian, I no longer saw much“, has recently told Brody Jenner, the fourth child of Caitlyn Jenner (born of his second marriage to actress Linda Thompson) in the reality tv show The Hills: New Beginnings. Despite strained relationships with his third ex-wife Kris Jenner, the former olympic champion remained close to their daughters Kendall and Kylie.