Caitlyn Jenner celebrates 22 years of Kylie… confusing it with Kendall

Kylie Jenner is not ready to forget his birthday. Saturday 10 August, so that she celebrated the event on a luxurious yacht off the coast of Italythe young woman received a lovely message from Caitlyn Jenner on Instagram. “Life was so simple at the time, but life is beautiful today. Happy birthday to my little baby @kyliejenner ” she tenderly writes to his 22 years. A nice attention that would have been able to delight the interested main… to detail. Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, has mistaken his youngest daughter with his sister Kendall Jennerwas born on the 3 November. His words were accompanied by a photograph of time of the model, then aged only a few years. Enough to create the hilarity of the internet users.

Caitlyn Jenner corrects shooting

After realizing his foolish error, Caitlyn Jenner has immediately removed its publication. But it was without counting on the speed of its subscribers, who have not failed to take screenshots. A few minutes later, the American 69-year-old corrected his mistake by posting two new pictures of the family in which Kylie and Kendall Jenner appear together this time. In a series of comments, subscribers are given to heart joy. One could read among other things : “The photo was changed very quickly !! “, ” A photo with the two sisters. It is better not to take risk “, or ” Glad that you have the right girl this time “. Remains to be seen if the blunder was also made to laugh, the mom of the little Stormi (1 year)…