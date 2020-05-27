Caitlyn Jenner celebrates 70 years with Kylie, Kendall, Kim and Kourtney

Caitlyn Jenner has celebrated its 70th birthday by family Monday, October 28, 2019. His daughters Kylie and Kendall, as well as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, were present at the birthday party organized in his honor.

Caitlyn Jenner has passed the bar of 70 years old this Monday, October 28, 2019. The former athlete, specialist in the decathlon, who has changed sex, in 2015 to begin his transition as a woman, celebrated his birthday in small committee from members of his family. The former companion of Kris Jenner expressed her thanks on Instagram to friends and family who were present for it : “I am so happy to receive so much love in my life from my family and my friends,” she wrote in the caption of a photo in which she took the poses in front of seven huge bouquets of flowers arranged on a table.

Kourtney Kardashian wished a “happy birthday” to her ex-father-in-law in the comments accompanying the photo, and was rewarded with a émoji heart to give him all her affection. The message of the eldest Kardashian has garnered thousands of “likes” from users.

A birthday in small committee

A few members of the clan Kardashian have put Caitlyn Jenner is featured in their story Instagram to share behind-the-scenes of his birthday with their fans. A photo posted by Kim Kardashian in the story, we can see the seventy-year-old, elegantly dressed in black and hair let loose, trôner alongside his daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, his son Brandon Jenner and his girlfriend Sophia Hutchins. Caitlyn proudly holds his birthday cake, covered with a photo of her, while she was still Bruce Jenner, with his two daughters as tall as three apples in his arms.

If we are to believe the videos posted by Kylie Jenner, the dinner was held in the villa of Caitlyn Jenner, which overlooks the hills of Malibu. She has also posted photos of a cocktail prepared with a flower of thought floating in the middle and the pretty table prepared for the occasion, decorated with pink pastel color. Kylie and Kendall posing with their father with pointy hats in cardboard very fun. The tycoon’s make-up ended in wishing a “happy birthday” to Caitlyn : “I’m so proud of all that you have accomplished A true hero of everyday life. I love you”, she wrote.

On the videos the wife of Kanye West, we can finally see Caitlyn blow out the candles, smiling, filmed by the phones of all the guests. It should be noted, however, the absence of Khloé Kardashianin cold with his ex-father-in-law since the publication of his memoirs in 2017.

Has to read also : Kourtney Kardashian reply to a user who was critical of her hair out of her son