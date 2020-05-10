Caitlyn Jenner : Kendall, Kylie and Kardashian accused of having abandoned to his elimination from the reality show

The departure of Caitlyn Jenner of the reality show I’m A Celebrity ! has made the noise. Indeed, users have criticized the clan Kardashian and Jenner not to have supported the former athlete during his adventure and not to have been present at his side at his disposal.

Caitlyn Jenner, alone against all in I’m A Celebrity… Get me out of here! ? The candidate for the reality show in the uk has moved some viewers at its disposal. Indeed, as pointed out by one user, no one was there to welcome Cailtyn Jenner when his adventure ended. And it turns out that she was the only candidate not to have benefited from the support of loved ones. The Kardashian and Jenner have-they shunned Caitlyn Jenner ? Challenged by the internet users about their silence and their absence, the son of the star has counter-attacked with the Daily Mirror. “Honestly, nobody contacted us to arrange anything, he said. This is probably the frame established by the writers so that people have more empathy for Caitlyn. It is like this that works this kind of television.”

Remarks confirmed by Kim Kardashian. “This is exactly what Brandon said ! Person of I’m a Celeb not contacted us or we have requested to write letters, to make an appearance, and this for all the members of the family Jenner and Kardashian.”

His daughters welcomed him at his return

Yet Caitlyn Jenner would have been received in good heart by his daughters Kendall and Kyliewho had decorated the house with balloons, meaning “Welcome home”, as he shared on Instagram. Remains, therefore, to disentangle the true from the false…

In the reality show, Caitlyn Jenner had made several revelations about her famous family. It was revealed in particular with pain not talking to his sonsince he has missed his wedding with Kaitlynn Carter 2018. On this day, Caitlyn Jenner would be in part to have fun in Austria for “professional commitments”reported The Sun. A situation that would have been taken very badly by his son, Brody, who would have since cut the bridges. Admissions that have certainly shaken the family to the image, very controlled…

