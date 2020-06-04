Caitlyn Jenner, permanently single ? – Here

Caitlyn Jenner, the most famous transgender woman in the world wants no more romantic relationship and it is explained.

Caitlyn Jenner aka Bruce Jenner, ex-husband of Kris Jenner and father of the stars of reality tv Kendall and Kylie Jenner indulges in an interview with Ok ! Magazine. While the whole world suspected the famous transgender woman of 70 years out with his manager, Sophia Hutchins, 23 years old, Cailtyn insane ! Sophia, also a transgender, would that roommate Caitlyn : their relationship would not go further. ” I’m very lucky to have Sophia as a friend. We have a very good life, and we do everything together. Everyone needs someone like that in his life. (…) she has her life and I mine. We live together and we support one another. It is a very beautiful friendship “.

A sentimental life busy

After being married a first time, in 1972, Chrystie Scott, with whom she had two sons, Caitlyn Jenner is married second marriage to actress Linda Thompson. His third marriage was with the very famous Kris Jenner with whom he remained for 23 years. After 3 marriages and 6 childrenthe former olympic champion revealed that the love is no longer a priority in his life and that we do not resume soon ! And one can understand it ! ” Honestly, I do not see myself in a relationship with anyone in the future. This is not what I search for. I have many other things in my life. (…) I’ve been married three times. I am 70 years old, I want to enjoy my life and I have great friends. I did not even think. “The doubt is not allowed any more, Caitlyn Jenner is so single… but until when ?