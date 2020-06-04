Caitlyn Jenner responds with humor to the comments on his reassignment surgery sexual

Charred. In Comedy central roastthe very popular show of the string american Comedy Centralthe principle is simple : ten guests are carted away before each of them carries the title of the show. On Tuesday, September 17, in Roast of Alec Baldwin, Caitlyn Jenner was part of the guests. And his performance was particularly notable.

Chaining auto derision and tackles to the other guests, the mother of top model Kendall Jenner and the business woman, Kylie Jenner has delivered the things to the clear on his surgery réatribution sex : “I didn’t cut, I let him take his retirement”. A mordant humor.



In his book The secrets of my life, published in April 2017, Caitlyn Jenner spoke for the first time in his sex change.

That was Bruce Jenner at birth explained then : “The surgery was a success. I feel good, but mostly free. I’m going to be able to live authentically for the first time in my life”.

But dsince its operation, the ex-athlete of a high level is the prime target of the comments transphobic and particularly inappropriate on her genitals. A situation that she has decided to take it with humor in order to torment him the more hateful.

Blake Griffin, the ex-boyfriend of Kendall Jenner, was also a guest on the show. He poured in the gravel, thanking Caitlyn Jenner to have given “daddy issues” to his daughter.

“The name of the NBA in full and half of the rappers appearing in the charts Billboard [un tacle à Kylie Jenner, sortie avec plusieurs rappeurs, ndr]I would like to thank you for having given your daughters their ‘daddy from‘.” Referring to the theory (sic), according to which the relationship dysfunctional between a father and daughter would push it to the “fill in” with the men she is dating.



Far from being upset, Caitlyn has shown great distributed : “You are always welcome me,” him she said, a good player, “knowing that you will not be the second best athlete in the house”, in relation to his medal olympic decathlon obtained in the 70’s.

“Some of you make comments idiots on the way I I …cut“, takes it more seriously. “Let me remind you, that ‘it’ has designed Kylie Jenner, the youngest billionaire in History to be made all alone. ‘It’ has also created Kendall Jenner, the model best paid in the world. I’ve raised ten children. I currently have, and soon, twenty grandchildren,” says proudly the grandmother of 69 years.

An update well felt that earned him the acclaim of the public. “So no, I didn’t cut it. I let him take his retirement. ‘Ça’ had enough”, concludesas it is, provoking the hilarity of the guests and the public. Pretty.