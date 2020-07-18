Caitlyn Jenner wants to be vice president of Kanye West

New episode in the “Kanye at the White House” series. Caitlyn Jenner, the father of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, said it had asked the rapper and husband of Kim Kardashian to be his vice – president. If it’s a joke, it goes a bit far, and we don’t understand it anymore.

Let’s recap. Kanye West announced on July 5 that he would run for the 2020 US presidential elections. Subsequently, we discovered his campaign theme in Forbes. Then, a specialist in an electoral strategy that the rapper had hired said he was ” out of the race “ . But that was without counting on the commitment of his family! This Thursday, July 16, TMZ , US celebrity media, announced that Caitlyn Jenner asked Kanye to be his vice – president.

The media explains that it interviewed Caitlyn at the exit of a cafe to ask her whether or not she would vote for Kanye West in the next presidential elections . ” Cailtyn said she already sent a message to Kanye West to become its vice – president ! ! ! ” Reports TMZ . She added that they would make a good duo .

It is unclear whether Caitlyn Jenner’s statements are to be taken in the face or not . Kanye West had however affirmed in his interview for Forbes to have chosen his vice – president: Michelle Tidball . May – be he can still change his mind, who knows? After having announced his candidacy only 4 months before the election, Ye can still surprise us .