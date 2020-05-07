Caleb Landry Jones, a precious stone – Culture / Next

The first time we got wind of the musical activities of Caleb Landry Jones, it was at the turn of a portrait published in a men’s magazine in the us. And as so often in these publications too dependent on the cool and brands that endimanchent the interviewees, this sense of creativity was presented as a dancer, an ambition, or even an accessory among others from the it-boy of cinema indie americanGet Out Jordan Peele, Mad Love in New York the Safdie) that was also seen torturing his girlfriend in Twin Peaks : The Return and the scream of seagull in X-Men : the Beginning. We forgive so that, a priori, which has made us one step closer to his first real album backwards : from Vincent Gallo, none of the amateurs of Hollywood that we knew related to near or far in the rock or pop (Kevin Costner, Billy Bob Thornton, Scarlett Johansson – who remembers that ?) had never given birth to a disk that is anything other than an object chic e
Release reserve this article to its subscribers
To continue reading, subscribe
1€
for 2 months
without commitment
Offers 100% digital
You already have a subscriber account?
- All of our items in
unlimited
- The log version
digital on the day of its release
- Our newsletters
exclusive
- RaJeux, our app
games
Caleb Landry Jones
The Mother Stone
(Sacred Bones).