Calendar Pirelli 2020 : Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart… a cast of five stars !

The new edition of the famous almanac, captured by photographer Paolo Roversi, who has revisited the legend of “Romeo and Juliet”, is a true object of art Discovery…

The end of the year requires, the Italian manufacturer of pneumatic Pirelli lifts the veil on its new calendar, directed this year by Paolo Roversi on the theme, “Looking for Juliet”. The new edition of the mythical calendar was presented during an evening with great pomp and orchestrated within the walls of the theatre, philharmonic of Verona in the company of some of the muses – or Juliet – who have taken the pose front of the camera lens of the famous Italian photographer.

Claire Foy, Mia Goth, Indya Moore…

For the calendar Pirelli 2020, Paolo Roversi chose to take inspiration from the Shakespearean tragedy “Romeo and Juliet”, which explore different facets of the heroine through the performances of a host of female personalities. Actresses Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Claire Foy, Mia Goth, Indya Moore, and Yara Shahidi, but also the singers Chris Lee and Rosalia, and the artist Stella Roversi, have all participated in the shoot for wake up at Juliet who was having a nap in them.

The tragedy of Shakespeare

What other place as Verona, where the action unfolds of the tragedy of Shakespeare, could host the evening presentation of the legendary calendar ? This is also the city chosen by Paolo Roversi for performing part of the pictures from this edition 2020 ; the other party having been photographed in Paris, where Paolo Roversi resides.

This year, a short film to accompany the calendar Pirelli. Paolo Roversi is holding the main role as he slips into the skin of a filmmaker who questions the protagonists in the running to lend their traits to Juliet. A video that mixes fiction and reality, thanks to the complicity of personalities who have agreed to deliver, both personally and in the skin of the heroine of Shakespeare.

The fans of the calendar Pirelli can already go on Pirellicalendar.com to discover some of the pictures, but also behind-the-scenes of the photo shoot, and the history of the calendar that became legendary.