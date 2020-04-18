California form a working group to revive the economy, while deaths due to the coronavirus increase

SACRAMENTO, California (Reuters) – the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has appealed to economic and political leaders, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and billionaire Tom Steyer, to help revive an economy ravaged by the new coronavirus as the death daily of the State reached an all-time record on Friday. .

The working group on the economy of the governor, composed of 80 people, would work “in real time” to make recommendations on ways to boost the economy in the u.s. State is the most densely populated once the restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the epidemic would begin to stand up.

Large orders to stay at home in 42 States in the u.s. have closed businesses, disrupted lives and devastated the national economy, and some demonstrators began to take to the streets to urge governors to rethink the restrictions.

Steyer, a former hedge fund manager and sole candidate for the presidential nomination of the democratic Party, will co-chair the group, which includes the former president of the federal Reserve Janet Yellen and the president of the Walt Disney Co., Robert Iger, as well as Schwarzenegger, and the other three former governors of California, both democrats and republicans.

“I can’t impress more people that this virus knows no ideology,” said Newsom, a democrat, at a briefing a daily basis. “He does not know of the feast.”

One of the tasks of the group would be to develop plans of State bonds and grants to stimulate the economy, as well as what Newsom has called for significant reforms aimed at reducing income inequality.

Over a period of 24 hours to Friday morning, 95 people are dead in California because of the COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the most since the start of the pandemic, said Newsom.

States have slowly begun to make plans to reopen their economies, but most of them have pointed out that even the lifting the more progressive of the restrictions will not take place as long as the number of new cases has not declined consistently over a period of several weeks.

Although the number of cases in California continues to increase, the rate has slowed.

Clusters continue to strike in certain regions, including 157 cases in a nursing home in the Tulare county, southeast of Fresno, where all the inhabitants except ten are infected, said Newsom.

On Tuesday, the governor presented a roadmap for the future in which the restaurants reopened will have fewer tables and the wait staff will be wearing masks and gloves, both to protect the customers of the contagion and that they feel safe.

