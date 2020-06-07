California: green light for a resumption of shooting from 12 June | Cinema | The Voice of the East

These productions will, however, need to be previously authorized by the health officials of the counties concerned, stipulate the services of the governor of California. The “epidemiologic data local”, the results of the tests on the population, and the capacity to cope with a new wave of cases of coronavirus should be taken into account.

“To reduce the risk of transmission of the COVID-19, teams of productions, actors and other professionals of the sector will need to adhere to security protocols that will be further strengthened by the local authorities, it adds.

In California, the cameras take dust since mid-march, the guidelines for social distancing does not mix well with the teams, crowded mobilized on film sets sometimes cramped.

Nothing says, however, that the major Hollywood studios will be able to restart the production as soon as next week because Los Angeles and its region are one of the main foci of the COVID-19 in the State, with approximately half of the cases and deaths.

To date, more than 125 000 cases and 4,500 deaths have been confirmed in California.