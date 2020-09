After lots of intros, information on brand-new Call of Duty maps were broken down by programmerInfinity Ward The brand-new DLC is to consist of 4 brand-new multiplayer maps called Noir, Renaissance, Neon, as well asDominion Then, there is a ’90s- themed Zombies map called Rave in theRedwoods All of the discussed maps will certainly get to the exact same time as a pack. You can not acquire them separately, yet you do not require to purchase every DLC map pack, either.

Download Now