Called the attention aspect of Fernando Valenzuela in video networks

HERMOSILLO, Sonora.- In social networks circulates a video of Fernando Valenzuela in the which caught the attention of Internet users to its appearance.

Some questioned about whether he was sick, though up to now it has not been revealed whether the former slugger mexican, who played in the Major Leagues for 17 seasons, suffering from any disease.

In the recording, Valenzuela congratulated the Tigres de Quintana Roo for their 65 years in the Mexican League of Baseball.

Fernando Valenzuela Anguamea was born in Etchohuaquila, Navojoa, Sonora, on 1 November 1960.

Played in the Major Leagues, from 1980 to 1997, with six teams, first with The los Angeles Dodgers.

His record in his career won-lost is 173-153 with an average of clean racing (ERA) of 3.54 in the Major Leagues.

Notable for its heterodox forms of throw being one of the few pitchers that dominated the launch of screwball (curl).

It was always a pitcher hard and the Dodgers felt that he needed another release.

He learned to throw the screwball in 1979, his team-mate Bobo’s Castle.