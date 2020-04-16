Calling to stay at home, Ivanka Trump is a party… in New Jersey

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser of the american president, spent the holiday of Passover in New Jersey. This goes against the confinement that she calls for respect.

“We will continue to fight for you!”, promised Ivanka Trump on April 8, in a video shot from the White House. The daughter and adviser of the american president, who calls on the social networks of its subscribers to stay at home to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, however, has itself failed to rule : according to the “New York Times“she left her home in Washington last week to spend a few days in New Jersey, at the club Trump Bedminster, one of the favorites of his father. Accompanied by her husband and colleague at the White House Jared Kushner, and their three children, the thirty-year-old has spent the days following the jewish holiday of Pesach -the celebration of which has been complicated all over the world for the believers – in the hotel, yet closed to customers. It is also one of the arguments that it would have advanced his entourage to justify themselves, believing that the establishment is emptied of holidaymakers allowed him to better follow the instructions of the social distancing of staying in his big house in Kalorama, a quiet, upscale neighborhood of the u.s. capital -where the couple Obama also has a home.

It would télétravaillé from New Jersey, participating in meetings and calls, especially with actors of the american economy in order to provide for the reopening of the country after the confinement. Jared Kushner, himself, has returned to Washington after a night, returning to work with his father-in-law who has entrusted to him, among other major tasks, and extended, a key role in the response of the federal government in the face of the pandemic.

“There is nothing better than the social distancing!”

A month ago, the advisor to american gave advice to the parents confined their children, encouraging them to create tents with sheets to entertain the little ones, encouraging them to be confined at home -after having it-even preemptively, waiting to receive the results of the test passed to verify that it was not reached by the Covid-19. In the beginning of the week, Ivanka Trump had posted on Instagram a photo showing her and her daughter Arabella, wearing masks, in fabric that they had sewn. Proud of the fact that his 8 year old daughter has embroidered “USA” on the mask, she remembered yet : “Don’t forget, even if the protections for the face/the masks help, there is nothing better than the social distancing! Protect and take care of each other!”

The Covid-19 has done more than 28 000 deaths in the United States, including over 3100 in New Jersey, the second State with the largest number of deaths in the country.