Cameron Crowe said he “wept” after Brad Pitt pulled out of almost famous

Can you imagine Brad Pitt shout, ” I am a golden God “? If yes, then you will be happy to know that the Hollywood A-lister was this close to play the role of Russell Hammond Almost famous.

For the first episode of Sources: Almost famous celebrates its twenty yearshost James Andrew Miller it was revealed that the casting of well-liked, which consists of Frances McDormand, Billy Crudupand Kate Hudsonit was almost a diverse range of actors.

That is to say, “in the early stages of the film, Meryl Streep has been considered to Elaine Miller, Natalie Portman auditioned for the Penny Lane and, as we have mentioned previously, Pitt was in contention for Russell Hammond.

“Brad Pitt was on my mind because I had a very good meeting with him at the time of the To say nothing“the director of the film Cameron Crowe shared. “And I was just starting out, and it was really something. “

According to Crowe, after Jerry Maguire is out, Pitt has called, and has expressed the desire to work with him.