Cameron Diaz pulls a wine vegan… Kanye West might not be the best mentally…

The actress Cameron Diaz — The future of the Image / ZUMA / VISUAL Press Agency



July 10, 2020

Tom Hanks is immersed (literally) in its 64-year

Tom Hanks has made the great leap to celebrate its 64 years of age. And in the truest sense ! On the occasion of his birthday, the actor of Forrest Gump has released a video of him diving in a swimming pool in your account of Instagram.

“This Greyhound was 64 years of age ! “he wrote in a comment, with a nod to her latest film, available on the Apple TV+.

Tom Hanks seems perfectly recovered from the covid-19.

Cameron Diaz pulls a wine vegan

After that Mary J. Blige and

Post Malone, it is the turn of

Cameron Diaz out of his thought. She is also interested in the rosé wine – which seems to be the drink they tend to drink with moderation in the summer of 2020 in the united States– but also in the white. With the difference that the actress of charlie’s angels comes out with a production vegan and organic, without additives of any kind.

The actress has teamed up with the business woman of Katherine’s Able to make these wines under the name of Avaline. “We’ve found that most of the wines are not made with grapes from organic and which can be handled with more than 70 additives. It has completely changed our way of seeing things,” said Cameron Diaz to The people.

The white is a dry wine of Spain, and the pink is from France. Each bottle costs $ 24.

Kanye West would have a new episode bipolar

The nomination in the presidential election of the united states of Kanye West would be the result of a new bipolar crisis on the part of a rapper ? It is, in any case, that suggests the magazine The people. “In the past, he has already suffered from episodes of manic depressive illness related to his bipolar disorder. At this time, there is again the face,” a source told the publication.

And according to the informant, Kim Kardashian, his wife, is ” concerned “, especially “the behavior of Kanye is unpredictable.” “These episodes usually last a couple of weeks before returning to normal. Kim hopes that this will be the case this time,” adds the source. Kanye West has announced he was diagnosed with bipolar in 2018, two years after being hospitalized for a”

psychiatric emergency “.