Cameroon : Brenda Biya ridiculed by internet users because of a disease

For the past few days, internet users made fun of the daughter of an african president. This is Brenda Biya, offspring of the presidential couple of cameroon. A picture posted on posted his account Instagram may be the cause.

This video of Brenda Biya and the Nigerian Wizkid on the web

According to the internet, Mademoiselle Biya would have big eyes. Given the extent that taking those teasing, the young woman has decided to respond to its critics :

“I don’t want the disease Graves ‘ disease to person. But I think sometimes, I would like you to understand ” she said in her story Instagram. “You make fun of someone who has a defect due to a disease ! It shows the blackness of your souls, and jealousy in your heart, ” she added.

This disease, which is a victim Brenda Biya, is due to a disorder that causes hyperthyroidism in which thyroid hormones are produced in excess. This explains the size of the eye of Brenda Biya since years already. It has to result in changes in vision, eye irritation or exophthalmos-protrusion-important eyes due to the swelling of the tissues in the orbital around the eyes. The swelling of the eyes, a symptom found in it is a part.

Many people in the world would be victim of this evil. The rank of these, we can find celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Wendy Williams, the former u.s. President George H. W. Bush, the singer Missy Elliot, the ex-candidate democratic party to the us presidential election Hilary Clinton.

There is no cure for the disease Graves ‘ disease. But, there are treatments available to reduce the severity and frequency of symptoms. The first solution is the taking of medications antithyroid drugs to block the production of thyroid hormones.

Source : AfrikMag