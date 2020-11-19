Camila Cabello, a Cuban who has achieved great success

The singer and songwriter Camila Cabello is one of the young artists who has successfully taken off her career.

Camila Cabello is a singer and songwriter of Cuban-American origin who has achieved great successes in her career, which have positioned her among the favorite artists of the Latin public.

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, known to her audience simply as Camila Cabello, is currently a partner of the also renowned Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, and both are one of the favorite couples in the entertainment world for the displays of love that they frequently have and share with their followers on their social networks.

Camila Cabello was born in Cojímar, Cuba on March 3, 1997. The 23-year-old young star has managed her career success and with her feet on the ground, as she adds several musical achievements that have become popular with the public.

In addition to living in the United States, she also lived in Mexico City. She is of Mexican descent on her father’s side. Even the singer shares Mexican traditions because the last Day of the Dead celebrated on November 2 in Mexico, Camila shared a photo next to an altar, a tradition of this country to remember and honor her deceased loved ones.

Cabello began to be recognized in the field for having been part of the group Fith Harmony, and after having released two studio albums, in 2016 she announced her departure. Later she launched as a soloist and her career took off successfully.

Camilo made a couple of duets that reached fame, the first in 2015 with Shawn Mendes, with the song I Know Whats You Did Last Summer, which reached number 10 in popularity in the United States; and the second with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly with Bad Things, which placed fourth on the Billboard Hot 100 in the USA.

The title track of her debut album, Havana, charted at # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017. For 2019, Camila Cabello topped all charts with her second single.

The song of Señorita, with Shawn Mendes, was a resounding success for both and then their romance was revealed.

Camila and Shawn are one of the most sought-after media couples on the internet and loved by their audience.

Their relationship has been strengthened during this health contingency due to the coronavirus pandemic, as both decided to pass the quarantine together. The singers have lived together during the pandemic in Camila’s residence in the city of Miami, Florida.

They recently moved their followers by introducing their “dog-son” “Tarzan”, the new pet that came into their lives and whom they take very fondly.

“In times of uncertainty like this, we need a reminder that sweet and miraculous things like puppies also exist in the world, meet the new member of the pack: Tarzan!”, Expressed the singer through her Instagram account.

The young star shared the triumph of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, elected President and Vice President of the United States, with her family and her boyfriend.