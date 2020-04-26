Camila Cabello: a look back on the incredible success of the hit “Havana” – News Camila Cabello

A global craze

Who would have thought that Camila Cabello, a former member of Fifth Harmony would be at the top of the charts for his first title solo ? The pop singer of Latin the, since the release of his single “Havana”, on August 30, 2017. A duet with rapper Young Thug, and then in his remix with the king of reggaeton Daddy Yankee, it is a real cataclysm that has invaded the airwaves. With more than 19 million units in 2018 and 853 million views on YouTube, “Havana” is the song of women, the most streamée of all time ! Moving up to the first place in the rankings of pop songs of the Billboard charts for over 7 consecutive weeks, the song reached the success of the hit “I Knew You Were Trouble” performed by Taylor Swift in February 2013. For Frances Moore, executive director at IFPI, “The success behind the title has continued to grow, as it has consistently dominated the charts and playlists. Cabello is the perfect example of an artist who is inspired by his musical roots to create his own sound, captivating the hearts of fans around the world“. During the MTV Video Music Awards 2018, the young singer will win the prize of the clip of the year and artist of the year, following artists such as Timberlake, Beyoncé, Eminem, or Katy Perry.

A tribute to Cuba

Camila Cabello was born in Cuba east of Havana, of a mexican father and a cuban mother. In its six years, the family settled in Florida, and Camila will get the american citizenship to its 11 years, in 2008. Influenced by Latin music, “Havana”, a promotional single from his album, “Camila”, from which the clip was shot in Cuba, is returning to its origins. The singer tells the story of a young girl, Karla, who dreams of becoming a star of the telenovela. It takes passion for the heroine of the movie she goes to see at the cinema, interpreted by Camila Cabello. This last, damn sexy and catchy, will unveil his talents as a dancer and seductress, rotating the head to its contenders cuban and chasing her lover. Karla comes out of the session with new energy and will make a great meeting… With a sense of humor, the clip is an ode to the love of his native island, with its tangos, his men hot, beat, catchy and the piano melody in Latin. A runaway success that has commented on Camila Cabello in a tweet : “Therefore, Havana was the biggest selling single in 2018 !!!! This song has completely changed my life. I am forever grateful to all the people who have worked on this song with me, and who brought Havana to life, and to all of you for having listened to Heart is in Havana forever !“A winning bet for the pop star, who opens the big door.