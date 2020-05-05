Camila Cabello admits to having stolen a pen at Kensington palace, Kate and William say

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Camila Cabello, here at a gala in New York on November 14, stole a pen at Kensington palace and Kate and William have not failed.

PEOPLE – Not sure that Camila Cabello is re-invite to the Kensington palace. During an interview on british radio the singer was revealed to have stolen a pencil in the royal residence, which has not failed to react to the prince William and his wife.

The antenna the BBCthe interpreter of “Havana” has recounted how, challenged by the moderator on the radio just before you meet William and Kate Middleton, she had taken a pencil with the help of his mother.

”You make me feel challenged. And nobody can resist a challenge! And then, you have called one of the employees of the palace and thou hast denounced! And I said to myself, “oh my god”. And I put the pencil in the bag of my mom. She said, “we must make it! we must make it!” and I said no, you’d set the challenge and so I had to keep it up!”, told the singer.