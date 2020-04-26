Camila Cabello: all the secrets of his album “Romance” – News Camila Cabello

“Romance”, the new album of Camila Cabello

“Romance”, the second album, Camila Cabello, was highly anticipated by his fans and by the public. I must say that after a first opus successful, the fans were eager to see this second drive. The ex-member of the group Fifth Harmony has driven with the hand of a master his solo career. However, after having left the group, Camila Cabello, asked a lot of questions. But the success of his first album, “Camila”, was able to clear his doubts and give him confidence in it.

With his second album, Camila Cabello is one of the most popular female vocalists of recent years. To present his new album “Romance”, Camila Cabello chose the song “Señorita”, a duet with his sweetheart Shawn Mendes. The romance between the two singers has not gone unnoticed with fans. In fact, the single is one of the biggest boxes of the year 2019. Camila Cabello even goes so far as to win the NRJ Music Award for the song international of the year in 2019. A consecration!

This new album, Camila Cabello has put all his heart and all his guts. Unlike the first album, “Romance” is a much more personal that tells a bit more about the life of the singer. A life she has decided to share with the public.

The secrets of the album “Romance” of Camila Cabello

Betrayal, break-up or heartache, the top of its twenty years, Camila Cabello has lived and gone through many trials. The album “Romance” was as an outlet for the singer. In it, she shares her joys, its sorrows, and its disappointments. On the occasion of the release of this new album, Camila Cabello was assigned on this album that is close to her heart and on which she has worked day and night.

On his account Instagram, she published several rave reviews from some media outlets about “Romance”. She took the opportunity to add that she has composed this album as it would have painted a work of art.”I have tried to paint as close as possible to what I saw”, “she says.

Camila Cabello still feels emotions, and especially of the pain when she was listening to some songs today. But the singer did not want to hide and wants to share everything with his fans. Moreover, it is of them that she is particularly grateful for all the support and all the small attentions to which they are proof against it. Camila Cabello was keen to address his fans via his account Instagram. “I feel really grateful for all the madness and beauty of this life and grateful for the music itself,”. It must be said that fans of the singer know how to reciprocate. The album “Romance” of Camila Cabello has sold over 600 000 copies and was certified gold only a few weeks after its release.