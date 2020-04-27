Camila Cabello: all the secrets of its new album, “Camila” – News Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello : his debut solo

The singer born in Cuba, of a mexican father and a cuban mother, moved to the United States at the age of 6 years. As a teenager, she auditioned for the contest X Factor and is chosen to join the group “Fifth Harmony”.

Camila Cabello assumes his musical ambitions and seeks to exist in its own name. It is essential with two duets : “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with the canadian singer Shawn Mendes (with whom she is in a couple now) and “Bad Things” with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The two titles are ranked respectively 5th and 4th in the Billboard Hot 100.

Both his success encouraged him to trace his own path, and in 2016, she announced her departure from the group “The Fifth Harmony”, that will not happen smoothly. The following year, in a performance at the MTV Music Awards, his old cronies have not hesitated to eject on stage a doll bearing her likeness ! Freed from the constraints of the group, Camila Cabello is dedicated to the preparation of his first solo opus.

“CAMILA” : the secrets of the trade

His first album was to be titled at the outset “The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving”. Subsequently, the choice of a opus eponymous, self-imposed. The changes are also on the number of titles and the selection of singles promos.

Several songs such as “Crying in the Club”, “I Have Question” and “OMG” (feat Quavo) are presented as first singles to the public, before being removed from the final draft. It is finally “Havana”, featuring american rapper Young Thug, who becomes the lead single. This title became a worldwide success upon its release. It is classified to the first place of the Billboard Hot 100, and has established itself at the top of the rankings in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia or even Mexico. With his musical style reggaeton and its sensual atmosphere and festive, “Havana” has become the biggest selling single in 2018 ! It recognises to this day, 1.6 billion views on YouTube, while his remix with Daddy Yankee reaches the score of 121 million.

A first album very personal

The opus “CAMILA” finally contains 11 songs. The songs are all written by Camila Cabello, and one featuring is integrated in the project : “Havana” (feat Young Thug) produced by Pharrell Williams. The singer highlights her roots in cuban and mexican, by focusing on the sensuality and his warm voice. The cover of the album reflects its choice, by displaying a Camila very sexy in a floral dress and golden earrings XXL.

The singer also put on simplicity, with an album raw and personal, which addresses the themes of relationships and aspirations, as in “She Loves Control”. The musical style mixes pop, R’n’b and Latin sounds. The titles rhythms of musical inspiration south-american blend of pop ballads more intimate, where the singer demonstrates all his abilities in the vocal. “CAMILA” is a success and is ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and on iTunes in its output.