Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, a fake couple ? The singer responds

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have (yet) been spotted together, holding hands, in the streets of Los Angeles, the 18 September 2019. This time, we see them doing a few races “in love”. At each appearance of the couple, the photos are crisp, the singer is dressed and made-up… It’s almost too good to be true.

In fact, since the first paparazzades of the couple were leaked to the press and on social networks, a rumor flat on Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes : would they do together to increase their popularity ? All the more that their romance would have started almost to the day at the time of the release of their duo, Señorita, whose words fit perfectly to the situation.

Among fans, there are clearly two clans : those who believe and those who collect the evidence of this couple supposedly fake. Firstly, all these photos of paparazzi a little too good to be realistic, like fuck this when out swimming pool that had ignited Twitter. Then, above all, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are very good friends for several years, since the time when it was still part of Fifth Harmony. So, why put himself in the couple suddenly last June ?

On September 19, 2019, a journalist TMZ.com intercepted by Shawn Mendes at the Los Angeles airport and asked him the fateful question : form-t-he a fake couple with Camila Cabello ? “This is definitely not a false relationship for us to advertise“, he answered, with a smile. Then asked about his feelings of love toward the singer, the interpreter of If I can’t have you has preferred to stay silent. He probably would have had to give his version with that of Camila Cabello, who revealed himself to Variety be in love : “Fall in love, it is like an infinite number of levels. I fell in love and I am open to someone. Everything is written in the present moment.”

Fake couple or not, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are passionate about the crowds. The clip Señorita peaks at 611 million views on YouTube. Since the announcement of their relationship, the singer has earned over 8 million subscribers on Instagram. It is more than $ 7 million for Camila.