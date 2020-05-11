Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, a fake couple ?

The rumors have been flying for several months… The couple formed by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is accused of being fake…

It’s been several months that the fans of Shawn Mendes does not believe in the couple that it forms with Camila Cabello. Tired of having to justify himself, the artist has responded on the social networks.

The couple formed by Camila Cabella and Shawn Mendes had surprised internet users. Friends of long date, the two lovebirds have formalized their relationship there is soon one year, on July 4, 2019.

It is the day of American Independence that Shawn and Camila have decided to formalize their relationship. “We are not together for a very long time, we have officially started our relationship on July 4,”, admitted the singer on Twitter.

Since, rumours about the couple going strong. While confined together in Miami, many believe that the two artists are set to increase their reputation…

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, real or fake couple ?

Fans of Camila and Shawn are so mixed. There are those who believe in their love, and those who think that this love story is being created of any piece…

Yet, Shawn Mendes had made things clear the month following the formalization of her relationship. While a paparazzi took a photo of the two lovebirds in Los Angeles, the latter could not help but ask him if her marriage was real.

Shawn Mendes didn’t actually pray to answer the question. “We’re definitely not a fake couple “, he responded with a smile.

On the side of the former singer of Fifth Harmony, his love for Shawn there is more to prove. Has Varietyit confessed to be madly in love with her man.

She wrote thus : “I’m in love and I’m in a relationship with someone that I love. It is about living in the moment“. Tender words which have so silenced the rumors about love.

