Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce collaboration with Calm

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have teamed up in a new series of mental well-being for the app.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce the collaboration. The couple has agreed to a partnership with the Calm wellness app to discuss their mental health experiences in a multi-part series called ‘Breath Into It’, and their new company will also include the introduction of a free mental wellness resource center and Calm donations to activists, organizations and young people in need of support.

In addition, both Camila and Sean will distribute thousands of free subscriptions to the app, and former Fifth Harmony singer will provide hers to Movement Voter Fund organizers and beneficiaries of their joint initiative, Healing Justice Project and hit creator ‘Stitches’, from him to young activists and leaders involved in programs related to her own Shawn Mendes Foundation.

The singer of ‘Havana’ is proud to speak in the series because she hopes to “destigmatize conversations” about mental health.

She said: “Every person’s experience with mental health is different, but no matter their struggle, know that they are not alone.

“Meditation and mindfulness have been a great help as I sail through life and prioritize healing. By sharing my own experience, I hope we can continue to de-stigmatize mental health conversations and ask for support.

“Expanding access to such resources is very important, especially for communities that often don’t have the time or space to focus on their mental well-being.”

Shawn, 22, praised the app as an “integral part” of his “mindfulness routine,” which improved his life on and off stage.

Calm is a complete mental wellness experience, with content to support each individual’s steps, including meditation, dream stories, original music, and more. To access the mental wellness resources selected by Camila and Shawn, visit calm.com/together.