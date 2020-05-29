Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes as a couple ? The video sows (really) doubt

Despite the many rumors that revolve around them, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes continue to say that they are just friends. Except that a new video taken without their knowledge just to revive the rumors of the couple.

A few weeks ago now, Camila Cabello is being separated from his boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, a life coach uk with that the young woman did seem to spin the perfect love since almost a year. A separation which occurred only a few times after her duet with Shawn Mendes has been unveiled. In the clip of their title Senorita, the two young singers make literally climb the temperature. A romance on the screen that some people see as a real alchemy. It must be said that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who have always regarded publicly as “ very good friends “recently they have been very close.

The kiss that says it all

And if we are to believe the information revealed by the american website Hollywood Lifethe lovebirds would be very hard to hide their relationship :” They went to dinner at the restaurant and they had a hard to do not touch. They never stopped smile, they were making conversation, laughed and spent the time to look each other in the eyes. It’s almost as if they were alone in the world (…) They seemed to be in a very good mood. They were then joined by the mother and the sister of Shawn. They are hugging in front of them “says a witness. Recently, it is a surfer who filmed the two so-called lovers in a restaurant in San Francisco. Entwined, we distinguish easily the two singers who end up kissing ! A video that literally set fire to the canvas. On Twitter, many fans are still wondering why Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes do not formalize yet to their relationship. To live happy, live hidden ?