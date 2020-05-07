Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes does not leave !

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes became inseparable during this period of health crisis. They spend their lives together.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been spotted in the streets of Florida. In the midst of a crisis, they are granted a small stroll in a relaxed setting. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

While the health crisis today is requiring most citizens of the world to stay locked up, the singer of My Oh My has been photographed ata gentle walk with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes and his dog.

True to herself, Camila Cabello wore the perfect outfit for going out. Wearing ofa crop top tube-lemon yellow with blue stripes and jogging khaki, the star has caused a sensation !

Indeed, the sublime top of the young woman marrying perfectly with his pants, his necklace of pearls, and her flip-flops in black and white. A bohemian look and casual that he was going to steal.

For his part, the boyfriend of Camila Cabello has also opted for the comfort. It was then a tank top, black shorts to sport with and a simple pair of sandals.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are coming out with the dog hand in hand !

The couple is assured of getting its dose of vitamin D during the quarantine. In fact, since the beginning of the confinement, Camila Cabello and Shawn are often photographed in the process of walking around the neighborhood.

They seem to be become inseparable. If they had already developed a certain complicity prior to the crisis, the two lovebirds are even closer today.

Yes… The complete isolation of the air having a good for the two stars. They have the same accepted the award Kids ‘ Choice together the 2 last may, thanks to their duet on the title : Señorita.

But, the awards ceremony could not take place as usual. In fact, the last one was virtual. This, however, has not prevented Camila Cabello and her boyfriend of to thank their fans !

