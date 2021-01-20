CELEBRITIES

CAMILA CABELLO AND SHAWN MENDES HAVE RETURNED TO MIAMI FROM THE SINGER’S PARENTS

Posted on

If you’ve lost sight of where Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are on the radar, here’s an update: they’re in Miami.

The two singers returned to the Florida city where the 23-year-old grew up after spending the Christmas holidays in Canada.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

More precisely, they had been to Pickering, the city of the 22-year-old and his family, just outside Toronto. They had also brought the new Tarzan puppy with them.

They have now been spotted in Miami, walking with their dogs. With them are the parents of Camila Cabello, Sinuhe, and Alejandro Cabello.

