Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in the cold ? The video that makes things clear !

Sunday, January 26, took place the Grammy Awards 2020, in Los Angeles. The opportunity to bring together all the biggest names in the business of music. Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were among the guests. Also, speaking of the latter, be aware that there was a question a few hours ago, if they were not cold. In fact, the couple arrived separately at the scene of the ceremony, and the singer has walked the red carpet alongside his father. But then, what could it say ? Is the torque on the point of separating them ? We conducted our survey at the beginning of melty and it is now in a position to give you the answer. But before you do, check out the events that are expected in 2020. Meghan Markle and his son Archie, the birth of the son of M. Pokora…

As you can see above, it is through a video published on the social networks that we are able to confirm to you that all is well between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. In fact, it is on the account Instagram : _shawmilaa_ that we have been able to discover how the two singers had spent the evening of the Grammy Awards. Always snuggled to one another, they looked more happy than ever. When they were not a hug, it was a kiss ! So this is news that should delight and reassure the fans of the couple if an accomplice. Also, know that Camila Cabello has a Tik Tok as Miley Cyrus, Will Smith and many other stars.