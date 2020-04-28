Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in underwear if they win the Grammy’s the year 2020? – News Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seem to want to mark the spirits as Twenty One Pilot, a few years ago, came in the slip to receive their Grammy Award!!! The singer has just announced in an interview for Radio.com she promised to put in his little outfit with his friend Shawn, if they were earning at the next prestigious ceremony. “If Shawn and I win a Grammy, we climb up on stage to receive underwear as had done Twenty One Pilot. It is a promise.“, she said.

But the star will she be able to meet this challenge delusional? A few minutes later, Camila seemed to regret this commitment as she added : “I’m kidding. This is not a promise. I have to get myself to the sport before doing that.”

Camila Cabello is named with Shawn Mendes at the Grammy Awards

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are nominated in the category “Best performance pop en duo” for their hit “Señorita”. Even if it does not receive an Award in their underwear, the singer will take to the stage at the Staples Center to sing live. For the moment no information has been circulated on the securities in which it could be interpreted.

Camila Cabello is part of the big stars who will be in attendance this January 26 in Los Angeles. It will notably be accompanied by Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and BTS!