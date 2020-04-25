Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes roucoulent in Miami

The young singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been photographed yesterday in Miami.

In family, between friends, alone or as a couple… Confined as the rest of the world to cope with the spread of the coronavirus, the stars sometimes have the chance to be well accompanied to spend time in isolation.

In Miami, this is Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, real sensations in addition to-Atlantic, which are regularly photographed during walks outside, a few meters from the home where they live. Tuesday 31 march 2020, the two young singers, aged respectively 23 and 21 years old – therefore took advantage of a short-output sun to walk hand in hand in their neighborhood, showing you smiling, accomplices and hugs.

A concert in live

Inseparable for the past several months, the former member of the girl group, american Fifth Harmony and the canadian singer have been friends before you become romantically for each other. They have also collaborated on two occasions for duets : once in 2015 for the title “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, and more recently in 2019 with their hit “Señorita”.

A few hours ago, they have also participated in the concert iHeartRadio, which allows you to raise funds for food banks and supporting the nursing staff was put to the test in this difficult period of a pandemic.

