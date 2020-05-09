Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes : the star reacts to rumors of separation

They form one of the couples most in vogue Hollywood. Since they shared the title “Senorita” together, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes does leave. If they were first preferred to play cat and mouse with the public to preserve their relationship, the two singers now show their happiness at the great day. Do not displease some. For the past several days, rumors are intensifying regarding a possible separation between them, but it was without counting on the spread of the singer. In fact, when it comes to silence a rumor, Camila Cabella can be a lot of humor. In one of his stories Instagram, the young woman has posted a photo of she and Shawn Mendes by saying that these last were a couple more, and commented : “Damn, you planned to tell me when @shawnmendes ? “. For its part, the interpreter of “Stiches” took the opportunity to unveil a photograph of the couple kissing. A lovely way to silence the gossips.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are the buzz

This is not the first time that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes react with a sense of humor on social networks. Last September, the couple has released a hilarious video in which they engage in a kiss as languid… that slobbering front-facing camera. The reason for this ? On Twitter, several readers had pointed out their “strange ways” kiss on one of the pictures taken in Florida by the photographers. The two stars had decided to show their fans how they kiss ” really “. The buzz was immediate.