Camila Cabello cancel your tour, Romance Tour info

The little music of the week, Kaaris unveils “Gulag”, Kanye West makes his big comeback, with Travis Scott and The Spice Girls could soon be on the world tour… And a new piece of news has fallen, and is not very positive : The world tour of Camila’s Hair is officially canceled due to the health crisis of the COVID-19. There are already a couple of weeks ago, his staff had announced that the dates were suspended. Today, it is a total cancellation : “It is with a broken heart that we have decided to postpone the tour. We cannot start the rehearsals without putting the team in danger, with what is going on without knowing the end date of the epidemic. It is the thing most responsible to do so.”

The Accor Arena in Paris, the salon will host a Romance Tour in Paris press release on the cancellation : “We are in the regret to announce that despite all of our efforts and those of the producers, the concert Camila Cabello scheduled for the 17th of June, unfortunately, is not able to be deferred and therefore cancelled. Fans are invited to get a refund from your point-of-sale.” But fans of Camila Hair do not lose hope… new dates may be announced in the course of the year 2021 ! In the rest of the news musical, one comes to learn that Adele could share a song with John Legend on his new album !