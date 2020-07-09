Camila Cabello cancel your tour “Tour Romance” – Vibration

Sad news for fans of Camila Hair. Then she unveiled her new album titled Romance last Decemberthe star is, unfortunately, for the moment, forced to cancel his tour to promote the album. In fact, with all of their “Romance Tour” seems to be well and truly cancelled. The singer cuban-american, who was going to start in Oslo, Norway, the kick-off of his series of concerts around the world, had already declared in march that his tour was suspended because of the outbreak of coronavirus. “It is with broken hearts that we have decided to postpone the tour. Nou cannot start the rehearsals without putting people in danger, with so many things in abeyance without final and final. I think that is the responsible thing to do. We will do our best to reschedule as soon as we can, we look forward to more information in the near future“, she had released for their fans.

Your concert in Paris cancelled

Today, things are not organized. And for a good reason… The official website of his tour is no longer active and the official web sites of the concert halls where it must occur shows that the dates are cancelled, as explained in Charts in France. This is particularly the case of his concert in Paris, which is also cancelled. “We are in the regret to announce that despite all of our efforts and those of the producers, the concert Camila Cabello scheduled for the 17th of June, unfortunately, is not able to be deferred and therefore cancelled. Fans are invited to get a refund from your point-of-sale”, we can read on the official website of the Accor Sand. For the moment, Camila Cabello has not yet been expressed on the subject.