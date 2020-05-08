Camila Cabello confesses to a theft in Kensington…Kate and William say

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have been a victim of a theft in their house in Kensington. The culprit is none other than the singer Camila Cabello.

Camila Cabello taken hand in the bag…at Kensington palace. Last October, the singer of cuban origin, paid a visit to prince William and his bride Kate Middleton in their london residence when they received the finalists of the Teen Hero Awards, which recognize each year of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years of age involved in their communities. On the occasion of this meeting, the interpreter of “Havana” took the pose with these young people and the royal couple, but has also stolen a pen.

“I am sorry William and I am sorry Kate” @KensingtonRoyal@GregJames may have got @Camila_Cabello into a bit of trouble at the Palace pic.twitter.com/aKArMdD04H — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 26, 2019

She has made the confession to the antenna of BBC Radio 1 in the face of the presenter Greg James, who was also at the Kensington palace that day and who is complicit in this theft. Before you meet the duke and duchess of Cambridge, Greg James has launched the challenge to steal a pen. Camila Cabello, who explained on the radio that she is always committed to realize the challenges that it throws him, could not resist and ran before Greg James does denounce with a member of the staff of the palace. “I put it in the purse of my mother and my mother told me “No, we need to make it”” continues the artist of 22 years who has decided to keep this pen as a souvenir. “I still have it. I’m sorry William and I’m sorry Kate”, she concluded.

The response of Kensington

This sequence was filmed, was broadcast on the Twitter account of the radio and drew the attention of the palace of Kensington, representing the family, Cambridge, which has responded with humor to Camila Cabello posting a pair of eyes, perhaps to signify that they had indeed seen the singer steal this famous pen or so that they will closely monitor the next time she will put a foot in a royal residence.

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019