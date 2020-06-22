Camila Cabello, dedicated to his father, the poignant music video of the First Man

Camila Hair took advantage of father’s day, to reveal the clip of the song First Mannew extract of her album Romance launched on the 6th of December last. This touching video shows us many images of the singer cuban-american 23-year-old and his father, Alexander, in different moments of their lives.

” Dad, I’ve done it for you. Thank you for loving me unconditionally, deeply, and constantly. It doesn’t matter if I fail or if I succeed, it doesn’t matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe. You love Me only because you love me, without that I need to do or be something other than me. Please, show me what it is to love and be loved. I’ll always be your little girl. I love you so much dad, thank you for being my hero, happy father’s day “said the ex-member of the group Fifth Harmony on Instagram

Camila Hair had specifically interpreted the song First Man for his father, when 62and the ceremony Grammy Awards that took place on the 26th of January last.

Remember that Camila Hair has had to postpone his show at the scheduled place Bell in September, due to the crisis of the COVID-19.