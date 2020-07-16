Camila Cabello did a small concert for his fans on Instagram !

Camila Cabello has decided to spoil their fans ! The beautiful brunette has organized an acoustic concert from the house ! MCE TV to see.

Surprises, Camila Cabello has made tons of his fans. The young man was obliged to suspend his world tour, Romance Tour.

Then, to compensate for the lack of the scene, she is devoted to Instagram. The singer who made a name by publishing videos on YouTube and I decided tohold acoustic sessions.

Friday, July 10, Camila Cabello, I wanted to make a surprise to their fans. To do this, so it has released an acoustic version of their title with Shawn Mendes,“Señorita “.

The young woman sings, therefore, of a unique and we find, therefore, in his small studio, furnished. And since good news never come alone, said the song will arrive on the 15th of July, on his Youtube channel.

Containment or no containment, the girlfriend of Shawn Mendes is willing to do anything to spoil their fans. And they do it well.

Yesterday, fans of the artist have had the pleasant surprise of attending a new acoustic concert. And this time, she was accompanied by her musicians.

The former lead singer of Fifth Harmony decided to resume Easy, one of the songs from their first studio album in solo, Romance. The video is in black and white and that immerses viewers in a movie set.

As a legend, the young man was so well-written : “I did an acoustic concert, a medley of so that you can listen to at home. It was so fun to re-learn the songs this way. So I hope that you enjoy and that you are safe and sound, it is so important. To be in shape and healthy, I love you, I miss you “.

A long message that I had to the delight of fans of Camila Cabello. We do not expect, therefore, that a thing : the review stage.

