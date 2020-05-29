Camila Cabello fight against disorders, compulsive… Lady Gaga made a generous donation for the release of his new album…

The singer Camila Cabello — AdMedia/Starface



Camila Cabello is suffering from obsessive compulsive disorders

Camila Cabello has revealed being diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), related anxiety. The singer wrote a forum for the open heart in the Wall Street Journalexplaining that if she often looks happy, behind the facade hides also dark moments.

“If you look at the photos that I have posted on Instagram over the past year, you can find pictures of me writing in the studio, pictures in a hallway, in a bomb outfit before going on stage, photos of me curled up with my dog, Eugene, on a couch, and photos of me brimming with excitement before you play my music,” she wrote. But here’s what there are no pictures of the last year : me crying in the car talking to my mother about the anxiety and OCD which I suffer, my mother and me in a hotel room reading books on OCD because I am looking desperately for a relief. I felt what seemed to be anxiety that is constant, unwavering and relentless, which made the daily life painfully difficult, ” reveals the artist with the franchise.

In addition, these OCD have provoked him chronic headaches, and insomnia. Fortunately, it is now listening for his trouble, and will get better !

Lady Gaga made an important pledge to celebrate the release of ” Chromatica “

Lady Gaga decided to see big for the output of Chromaticahis new album, the first since Joanne in 2016. The singer has in effect decided to pay $ 1 per meal purchased on the platform of chef Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen, to a fund to support against the crisis of the Covid-19, as the relays

TMZ.

The interpreter Born This Way had decided to postpone the release of the album, due in April, because of the pandemic. Chromatica is available since today.

Britney Spears unveils a rarity

Britney Spears has spoiled his fans by revealing a title is extremely rare, Mood Ring (By Demand)title only available on the japanese edition of his album Glory. “You asked for it “, she shared in his Story Instagram to make you drool for its subscribers.

Glory is released in 2016, but fans of the popstar’s rise to the top of the charts in pop iTunes this month. And nothing to spoil, to thank his fans, the singer has posted a new cover photo of the album, taken by David LaChapelle.

What better way to begin the beginning of the summer ?