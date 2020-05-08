Camila Cabello gives details on his european tour – News Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is on all fronts. The young woman comes to reveal very important information concerning his european tour. It began on may 26th in Oslo. Then, it will go through Berlin, Manchester, Dublin, London, Amsterdam and Paris, on 17 June. She will perform on the stage of the AccorHotels Arena with NRJ !

And for the “Romance Tour”, Camila Cabello does not do things by half. It has said several times, the star reserve beautiful surprises to its fans. On his account Instagram, the girlfriend of Shawn Mendes has also revealed who would make the first part… And this is none other than the singer Kim Petras.