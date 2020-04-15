Camila Cabello: his recovery and softness of “Listen” by Beyoncé – News Camila Cabello

In this period of confinement because of the health crisis, all means are good to deal with. And celebrities have no shortage of ideas for staying active. Connected on social networks, Camila Cabello gives, moreover, regularly news to his fans.

And the singer, to be confined to the sides of her lover Shawn Mendes, explained to follow a course of singing at a distance in order to continue to work his voice: “I do have vocal lessons every day and this is the song that we’re working on at the end of each session, she commented on the Canvas. I wanted to post the video because, why not ?”

Camila Cabello has taken up the romantic ballad “Listen” performed originally by Beyoncé. And the least we can say is that the interpreter of “My Oh My” has offered a very nice recovery!