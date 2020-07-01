Camila Cabello: his tribute to his father in the clip of “First Man” – News of Camila Hair

Camila Cabello continues the operation of his new album called “Romance”. After clips of his songs, “Shameless”, “Liar” or even “My Oh My”, the famous singer has decided to share images of the “First Man”, a song dedicated to his father.

Through the pictures, the girlfriend of Shawn Mendes will appear on the screen beside his father. Never-before-seen images of his childhood are also a part of the video, already viewed over 370 000 times since June 21, on YouTube.

In the Canvas, Camila Cabello was keen to express his gratitude and his love to those who raised him, Alexander: “Dad, I’ve done it for you. Thank you for loving me unconditionally, fiercely and constantly. it doesn’t matter if I fail or succeed, (…) you love me only because you love me, without that I need to do or be something more than just me. Thank you, for everything. Please, show me what love is and show me how to be loved. I’ll always be your little girl. I love you so much dad, thank you for being my hero, happy father’s day.”