Camila Cabello in a duo with Shawn Mendes: “It was really fun to meet” – News Camila Cabello

With its last three songs, “Señorita”, recorded alongside Shawn Mendes, “Liar” and “Shameless”, Camila Cabello has made a comeback on the front of the stage. His collaboration with the canadian singer – and current boyfriend – has also caused a real buzz.

Long-time friends before being a couple, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have managed to unite their voices to come up with a title caliente and resulting, a few years after having recorded a first song together: “It was so much fun, we know each other for literally five years, we will she entrusted. And it was so good to be with this song. To be able to sing together once again. It was really awesome. “

Camila Cabello proved a massive hit in solo

Ex-member of the group Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello decided to go solo. A success for the singer, 22-year-old who absolutely do not regret his choice: “At the time of starting my career as a solo artist, I only remember to have been ultra stressed and to give the best of myself. But I had absolutely no expectations. And when things started to accelerate with ‘Havana’, for example, I was so impressed. I would never have predicted any of this. It was a relief.”

But then, what does it provide in its next album called “Romance” ? The artist should maintain its momentum and offer pieces on the subject of love: “I started to write my album a few months ago already (…) It’s about simply falling in love. A lot of love songs. I think I’ve always been a romantic at heart, but this is the first time where I am really in a couple. And to write about what is really going on. Because before, it came out straight from my imagination.”