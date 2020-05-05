Camila Cabello invites you to participate in the next clip (video) – Voltage

Since the output of the title Señorita duet with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello does not cease to be in the media for the couple that she forms with her partner in song. If the latter is one of the sex symbol of the music industry but especially an artist who is very talented that squatting the top of the rankings in the world with titles as In My Blood, Lost In Japan or Youth feat. Khalid from his last albumthe lovely Camila Cabello surprised and captivated by his immense talent. In effect, the interpreter of Shameless, born march 3, 1997 in Cuba, and then became an american citizen in 2008, has never been so popular. Title global Havanasnatched more than 19 million copies, has allowed him to become one of the revelations undisputed 2018. The singer and Shawn Mendes have recently captured two awards for the MTV VMA for Better collaboration and the Best cinematography.

Strong of its notoriety, Camila Cabello continues on its launched and unveiled his new album titled Romance last December. Composed of fourteen titles, this opus highlights of titles with the theme of romantic relationships. A beautiful album that makes the delight of his fans. And this without counting the huge surprise that the singer comes from their book…

Participate in the next clip of Camila Cabello

While she has had to postpone his tour Romance Tour because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, Camila Cabello comes to auction off an appearance in his next clip through the ALL-IN Challenge the aim was to raise funds for the associations Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund. “I offer a day spent on the shooting of my next clip when there will be more social distancing”, she announced. “You will see in the video, you will learn the choreography with me, I you will learn the movements. Finally, the choreographer will teach us the movements”, continued Camila Cabello in a video posted on Instagram.

To participate and try to win this unique experience, simply make a donation right here. Good luck to all !