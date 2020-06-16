Camila Cabello is asking his fans to support transgender people

In June of 2017, a building of social housing catches fire in London and hundreds of people were killed.

Three years later, the stars were keen to pay tribute to the victims of this tragedy, as Adele, who has said in an interview with the Grenfell United reported by people magazine: “I want to send my love today and let you know that I think of you, as I always do. Even if we have to do in the virtual world, on-line, it is always so important for us to mourn and to remember this night and think about it and also to reflect on where we are now.”

The singer of “Someone Like You” has also advocated tolerance, sharing: “there has never been a more appropriate time to really exercise, the camaraderie, the compassion, open-mindedness, and perseverance. The persistence in the responses. The persistence of the action.(…) We need each other to survive, and this is something that you really see me in action with the community of Grenfell.”

In addition, the singer has recently expressed his views on another current issue, expressing his support for the movement Black Lives Matter. After the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a police officer a couple of weeks, protests have arisen all over the world denouncing the police violence and racism.

A cause that has joined Adele, the writing in their social networks: “The murder of George Floyd has shocked the entire world, and many other killings have gone unnoticed before this. The protests occur in all parts of the world and are only now starting. To be angry, as it should be, and keep the concentration! Continue to listen, continue asking questions, keep learning! It is important not to let it demoralize or manipulate at this time. It is systemic racism, it is the violence of the police, it is a matter of inequality. And it’s not just about the united States! Racism is omnipresent, it is everywhere in the world. I give wholeheartedly my support in the struggle for freedom, liberation and justice #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd.”