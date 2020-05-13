Camila Cabello is back with new projects – News Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello has a new project! Quite discreet since the release of his latest album “Romance”, the singer took advantage of this time in confinement to create new things. It is on his account Instagram, that she decided to give news to his fans.

In her story, she then wrote: “I’m so excited to show you what I’m working!! A small project for fun that I’m doing. You will know more in a few weeks!”. People are wondering what could be this famous project. The first clue left by the star, the latter was in front of her micron registration.