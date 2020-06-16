Camila Cabello is celebrating the pride month on Instagram !

Camila Cabello is trying to support all of the LGBTQ+ via a post to Instagram during the month of celebration of pride in the united States.

Camila Cabello, uses social networks to provide support to the community of LGBT +. The star of the day and the month of pride. And this, via a post on Instagram ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

In the heart of the Black Lives Matter, celebrities take a stand for all forms of struggle. Lili Reinhart brings support to transgender people.

Selena Gomez tries to fight against racism giving the word to the activists in the network. And Camila Cabello supports the LGBT community.

In fact, at the end of last week, the star posted a message on his account of Urges. She wrote then “Happy Pride Month. “In French, “Happy pride month. “

And to accompany your text, Camila Cabello please do not hesitate to add a photo. In it, two hands are touching. One of them bears the colours of the gay community, while the other displays the message “The freedom. “

Camila Cabello is taking a position on Instagram !

“This month is the month of pride ! “ Then he wrote Camila’s Hair before continuing. ” I have a lot of admiration and respect for the LGBTQ +.”

“Includes some the most courageous, the most kind and the most high that I know of. I have to learn, for example, of what it means to be true to yourself and to your heart. “

“What it means to be brave. What it means to be fierce and kind at every stage of life. Live YOUR truth, no matter how much that may be difficult and scary d’the love that wants to love. “

Camila Cabello added. “In the middle of one of the worst outbreaks of violence against transgender people, black, Trump has decided to eliminate the protections of the Obama era for patients trans facing discrimination. ”

” We must fight ! ” Camila Cabello is linked to the organization Transgender Law Center. An association that will fight “for people who are transgender and non-conforming to the genre to stay alive. “

Tags : Camila Cabello – Camila Cabello 2020 – Camila Hair actu – Camila Cabello News – Camila Cabello news – Camila Cabello Insta – Camila Cabello Instagram – Camila’s Hair Pride – Camila Cabello Pride month