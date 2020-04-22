Camila Cabello is confined, it contains Beyoncé and reveals her amazing version of Listen

While One Direction could make their grand return for the 10 years of the band (and that is Liam Payne who says it…), we have another good news for you ! Full containment with his beloved Shawn Mendes in Miami, Camila Cabello offered us a nice time through his story Instagram ! She reveals that she took advantage of the seclusion to work on her vocals with singing lessons daily and this time, she decided the benefit of its fans in offering an interpretation of “Listen -“ from Beyoncé. It is what it is ! And we can say : the result is really really canonissime !

In this video, the “home-made” (Camila Cabello is live from the bathroom), the voice of the singer is just perfect on this piece. A small moment of sweetness that’s really good ! We want more, because it was too short, and it’s expected especially the reaction of Beyoncé that may be pleasantly surprise ! Otherwise, the rest of the music news, Selena Gomez has just released a reissue of his album Unlikely to raise funds against the coronavirus ! A nice gesture that can make all the difference in the fight against the pandemic that affects the entire world…