Camila Cabello is that being in a couple is ‘exhausting’

Camila Cabello feels “exhausted” by her relationship with Shawn Mendes.

The pop star, 23-year spell with the beautiful Canadian singer-since the month of July, and although she loves to spend time with this last, she finds that being in a couple can sometimes be mentally and emotionally exhausting.

She told Capital FM: “Being in love is exhausting, it you empty on the inside.”

Camila and Shawn, 21 years old, have recorded together the hit song ‘Senorita’ in 2019, and since then, the brunette beauty – who has known the glory while she was a member of the women’s group, Fifth Harmony – said that she would love to work with Shawn more often.

She said: “I want more [de collaborations]we want more, but honestly, we have the twenty.” And so, all the time in front of them, that their fans shouldn’t be afraid!

When asked if they were too busy to return together in the studio, Camila replied: “no, not at all. It’s just that being in love is exhausting, it you empty on the inside. We can’t even go to the studio, impossible. We try to calm down!”

When asked, as for the teasing, if she and Shawn were busy with “other ways”, Camilla replied : “I meant emotionally”. What make things clear.

Also, Camila is present currently in the English countryside – where she shot the movie ‘Cinderella’ – and seems to have taken a liking to some aspects of English culture.

The singer has revealed that she loves the snacks british, especially the digestive biscuits in chocolate.

Asked about the british customs she knows, Camila said, in a video interview for Vogue : “Have you ever tasted a digestive? It is a biscuit british very famous and there is chocolate on one side … It is really good.

“This is what we are going to eat with our tea, right away. You dip, it melts in your mouth – it’s amazing!

“What’s more, the buttons of Cadbury chocolate are really good. The fish and chips, soaked in lots of vinegar – that is what they do not tell you, you need to soak in a lot of vinegar. Nando’s with sauce peri-peri…”